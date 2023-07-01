Velas Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 1st. Velas has a total market cap of $33.73 million and $814,934.75 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00030692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,152,894 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

