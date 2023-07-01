Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $33.72 million and $792,817.38 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013651 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,469,152,886 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

