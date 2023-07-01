Venus (XVS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.85 Million

Venus (XVS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Venus token can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00013188 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus has a market cap of $61.74 million and approximately $15.85 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,402,805 tokens. The official website for Venus is venus.io. Venus’ official message board is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

