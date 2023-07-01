VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Up 168.0% in June

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 168.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QQQN. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15,486.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. 2,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.02. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0474 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.