VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 180.8% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. 14,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,998. The firm has a market cap of $387.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
