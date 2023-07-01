VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Up 180.8% in June

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 180.8% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.34. 14,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,998. The firm has a market cap of $387.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.87. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.2694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 9,412.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

