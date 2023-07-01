Viridium Pacific Group (CVE:VIR) Trading Up 5.6%

Viridium Pacific Group Ltd (CVE:VIR – Free Report) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 92,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
Viridium Pacific Group Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.97.
Viridium Pacific Group Company Profile
Viridium Pacific Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, possession, and selling of medical cannabis in Canada. It is also involved in the contract manufacturing of cannabis oil capsules. The company provides its products for adult use, and wellness and therapeutic daily use.
