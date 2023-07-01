Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the May 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,686 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $501,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.40. The stock had a trading volume of 164,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $19.11.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

