Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 252.1% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivakor

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivakor stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vivakor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Vivakor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIVK opened at $1.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vivakor has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

About Vivakor

Vivakor ( NASDAQ:VIVK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

Vivakor, Inc operates, acquires, and develops technologies and assets in the oil and gas industry and related environmental solutions in the United States and Kuwait. The company owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. It also owns a crude oil storage tank located near Colorado City, Texas.

