Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,308 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.06 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $626,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.