Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,138 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 in the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT opened at $157.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

