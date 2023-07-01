Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.16 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $36.16 million and approximately $166,030.42 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00042353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00030758 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,754,016 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.