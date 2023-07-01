Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.64.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

