Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,989,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

