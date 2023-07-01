WebSafety (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Trading Up 60.5%

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI – Free Report) shares shot up 60.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.37. 16,030 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 7,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

WebSafety Trading Up 60.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

WebSafety Company Profile

WebSafety Inc, a software company, develops mobile apps for Android and iOS mobile operating systems. The company's WebSafety app allows parents to monitor their children's mobile device activities that include downloaded apps, websites visited, social media, GPS tracking, and curfew blocking.

