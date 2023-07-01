Wedbush Upgrades Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) to Outperform

Wedbush upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $31.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

BZH has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BZH opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $886.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.