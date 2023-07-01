WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $202.00 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $202.00 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WEMIX has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 967,780,166 coins and its circulating supply is 313,900,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 967,747,371.7022364 with 313,865,362.2369479 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.65127385 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,965,921.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

