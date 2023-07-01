Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 235.6% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,992,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 617,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 892,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 61,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 92,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

EMD remained flat at $8.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

