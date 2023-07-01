Western Financial Corp CA Sells 10,052 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Western Financial Corp CA reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,052 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 129,524 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 44,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.