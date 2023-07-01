Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) Trading 1.9% Higher

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Free Report) shares traded up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 7,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 79,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.33. The company has a market cap of C$37.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -1.60.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Company Profile

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.

