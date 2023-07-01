Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 5,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 42,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westrock Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 92.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 100,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 732,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 611,555 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 772,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.