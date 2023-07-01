Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total value of $56,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whirlpool

Whirlpool Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 8.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $148.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $178.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.10%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

