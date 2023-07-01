WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $233,906.33 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.54 million and approximately $233,906.33 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.43 or 0.00344550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00018130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

