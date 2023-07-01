Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.37 and traded as high as $19.40. Willdan Group shares last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 18,772 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Willdan Group from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $258.47 million, a P/E ratio of -68.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.33. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 63,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Willdan Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile



Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

