Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,766 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.50% of Wintrust Financial worth $22,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

WTFC stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $97.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

