WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $102.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WNS opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.08. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.42 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of WNS

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $93,000.

About WNS

(Free Report

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.