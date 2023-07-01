Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Susquehanna

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WOLF. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolfspeed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.12.

WOLF stock opened at $55.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.51. Wolfspeed has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wolfspeed news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,111,838.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth $338,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

