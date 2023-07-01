Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $225.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of -219.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average is $195.68. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $230.62.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,735,125.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,673.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,751,485. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,767,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Workday by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after purchasing an additional 725,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.