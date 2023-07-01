Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Trading Up 1.3 %

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.69.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $183.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $184.89. The company has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.02.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.