Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 8,131 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.