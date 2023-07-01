Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

