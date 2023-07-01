Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,785 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Oikos Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,982,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 694.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,988,000 after acquiring an additional 355,174 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,711,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $148.75 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $140.38. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

