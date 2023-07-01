Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $4.35 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 4.2% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after buying an additional 2,921,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after buying an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

