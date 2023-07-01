Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,364 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

FCX stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

