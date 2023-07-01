Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 124,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $261.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

