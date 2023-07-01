Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,000. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF makes up 2.3% of Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 1.35% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $62.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.02 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $62.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.45.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.0652 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

