Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 102 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $222.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

