Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.74.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

