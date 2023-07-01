WOW-token Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $284.02 million and approximately $2.64 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006572 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02840167 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

