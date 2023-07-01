Wrapped Everscale Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and $33,590.96 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,089,098,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,089,053,357 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.06397977 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $37,001.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

