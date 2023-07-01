WT Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 41,449 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. WT Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000.

Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.15.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

