WT Wealth Management Has $1.32 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 44,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.