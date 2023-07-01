WT Wealth Management Has $595,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQFree Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDHQ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 1,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000.

IDHQ opened at $27.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $28.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

