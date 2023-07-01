WT Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26,233.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

