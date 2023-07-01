WT Wealth Management Sells 9,001 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WT Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WT Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.