WT Wealth Management Takes Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $56.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $64.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

