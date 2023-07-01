WT Wealth Management Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WT Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 175,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 38,765 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,416,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 109,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.68 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

