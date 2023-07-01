WT Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WT Wealth Management lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,647 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $69.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.36. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

