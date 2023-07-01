XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Short Interest Up 79.1% in June

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the May 31st total of 86,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of XBiotech in a report on Saturday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of XBiotech

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in XBiotech during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in XBiotech by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in XBiotech by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XBiotech by 72.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XBiotech Stock Performance

XBiotech Company Profile

Shares of XBiotech stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. XBiotech has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.69.

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

