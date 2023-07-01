Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Plans Dividend of $0.05 (BATS:ESCR)

Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF (BATS:ESCR – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:ESCR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.
About Xtrackers Bloomberg US Investment Grade Corporate ESG ETF
