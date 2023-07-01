XYO Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Over the last week, XYO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $46.15 million and approximately $458,916.21 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014221 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,476.83 or 0.99986291 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00360068 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $230,488.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

